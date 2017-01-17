Hawaii mother's airplane child assault conviction overturned
A federal judge on Friday overturned the conviction of a mother found guilty of assaulting her 15-month-old daughter on a flight from Alaska. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi's ruling Friday orders a new trial for Samantha Watanabe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|10 hr
|White Supremacist
|433
|Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15)
|Jan 16
|Test
|4
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jan 11
|PDXchef
|4
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Jan 3
|Tex
|2
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC