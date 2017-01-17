Hawaii lawmakers to eye energy, livin...

Hawaii lawmakers to eye energy, living cost, fishing labor

Hawaii lawmakers are pushing for energy independence, easing the high cost of living and improving working conditions in the state's commercial fishing fleet as they begin the 2017 legislative session. The state ended last year with money in the bank, but the budget proposed by Gov. David Ige relies on deficit spending as revenue is projected to come in lower than expected.

