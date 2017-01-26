Hawaii: Hundreds to Protest Zuckerber...

Hawaii: Hundreds to Protest Zuckerberg's Lawsuits to Force Native Hawaiians Off Land

Friday Jan 27

Mark Zuckerberg this weekend over his filing of lawsuits to force hundreds of residents, including Native families, off their land in order to make his Hawaiian beachfront property as private as possible. Native Hawaiian professor Kapua Sproat of the University of Hawaii said, "This is the face of neocolonialism."

Chicago, IL

