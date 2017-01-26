Hawaii gives medical pot dispensaries...

Hawaii gives medical pot dispensaries green light to grow

6 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Hawaii has announced it will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to begin growing pot as early as Feb. 1, which comes after several months of delays. One of the holdups has been the state not having a federally required software system to track the product from seed to sale.

