Hawaii bill would classify homelessne...

Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

State Sen. Josh Green is also a medical doctor and says conditions like diabetes or mental illness are more difficult for patients to manage when they lack stable homes. Green last week introduced a bill in the Hawaii Legislature to classify chronic homelessness as a medical condition and require insurance companies to cover treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Thu Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jan 11 PDXchef 4
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Jan 3 Tex 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec '16 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec '16 Dr Wu 6
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC