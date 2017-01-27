Hawaii bill would classify homelessne...

Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition, with...

There are 7 comments on the The Japan Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition, with.... In it, The Japan Times reports that:

As an emergency room doctor, Hawaii Sen. Josh Green sees homeless patients suffering from diabetes, mental health problems and an array of medical issues that are more difficult to manage when they are homeless or do not have permanent housing. "It is paradigm shift for sure, but the single best thing we can do today is to allow physicians and health care providers in general to write prescriptions for housing," Green said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
mijib

Northampton, MA

#1 1 hr ago
Without looking into the logistics of this, I think it's amazing. Wouldn't it be wonderful to severly decreease the homeless population.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BrokeOnMainland

Mount Holly, NC

#2 1 hr ago
I wish they would do this in my state. Obamacare costs so much I may not be able to afford to keep paying my mortgage.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WestWinds

Louisville, CO

#3 1 hr ago
Finally, common sense in medicine. What a concept!
I hope this is a preview of coming attractions for the whole country.
Austerity be damned.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sheree

Temecula, CA

#4 1 hr ago
BrokeOnMainland wrote:
I wish they would do this in my state. Obamacare costs so much I may not be able to afford to keep paying my mortgage.
The article states that the prescription for housing would be covered by medicaid. It also states that insurance companies would be required to "cover treatment of the condition." If that's the case, you're going to be paying for it. Medicaid is provided because of our tax dollars. If insurance companies have to honor these prescriptions, you can bet your insurance premiums are going up. Trust me, it would cost far more than what Obamacare has cost us.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Godagesil

Katy, TX

#5 58 min ago
Typical of a doctor to want to treat the symptoms rather than the problem. Homelessness has a root cause, indigence, mental illness, lack of education, all can prevent someone from keeping a job. THEN comes the medical problems noted in the article. Treat the problems first.

I may soon be homeless as I have been unemployed for 15 months. So if I save my last $1000 bucks I can fly to Hawaii and get a diagnosis of being ill with homelessness and get treated on the state's dine, which is already per capita the largest recipient of welfare and entitlements. Maybe we SHOULD give it back to the Hawaiians and cut the place loose.,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
aniaksdh

Aniak, AK

#6 58 min ago
I'd guess that many of our homeless in need of medical care are veterans. We are sorely lacking in the care of our disabled.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
rlemley

Seattle, WA

#7 52 min ago
Sheree wrote:
<quoted text>

The article states that the prescription for housing would be covered by medicaid. It also states that insurance companies would be required to "cover treatment of the condition." If that's the case, you're going to be paying for it. Medicaid is provided because of our tax dollars. If insurance companies have to honor these prescriptions, you can bet your insurance premiums are going up. Trust me, it would cost far more than what Obamacare has cost us.
homeless in seattle was going to florida for health resaons I have medicad and social security now you know where im going !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Thu Joe Balls 572
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
Eruptions Are All Government's Plots (Jul '15) Jan 16 Test 4
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jan 11 PDXchef 4
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Jan 3 Tex 2
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec '16 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec '16 Dr Wu 6
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC