Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition, with...
There are 7 comments on the The Japan Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition, with.... In it, The Japan Times reports that:
As an emergency room doctor, Hawaii Sen. Josh Green sees homeless patients suffering from diabetes, mental health problems and an array of medical issues that are more difficult to manage when they are homeless or do not have permanent housing. "It is paradigm shift for sure, but the single best thing we can do today is to allow physicians and health care providers in general to write prescriptions for housing," Green said.
#1 1 hr ago
Without looking into the logistics of this, I think it's amazing. Wouldn't it be wonderful to severly decreease the homeless population.
#2 1 hr ago
I wish they would do this in my state. Obamacare costs so much I may not be able to afford to keep paying my mortgage.
#3 1 hr ago
Finally, common sense in medicine. What a concept!
I hope this is a preview of coming attractions for the whole country.
Austerity be damned.
#4 1 hr ago
The article states that the prescription for housing would be covered by medicaid. It also states that insurance companies would be required to "cover treatment of the condition." If that's the case, you're going to be paying for it. Medicaid is provided because of our tax dollars. If insurance companies have to honor these prescriptions, you can bet your insurance premiums are going up. Trust me, it would cost far more than what Obamacare has cost us.
#5 58 min ago
Typical of a doctor to want to treat the symptoms rather than the problem. Homelessness has a root cause, indigence, mental illness, lack of education, all can prevent someone from keeping a job. THEN comes the medical problems noted in the article. Treat the problems first.
I may soon be homeless as I have been unemployed for 15 months. So if I save my last $1000 bucks I can fly to Hawaii and get a diagnosis of being ill with homelessness and get treated on the state's dine, which is already per capita the largest recipient of welfare and entitlements. Maybe we SHOULD give it back to the Hawaiians and cut the place loose.,
#6 58 min ago
I'd guess that many of our homeless in need of medical care are veterans. We are sorely lacking in the care of our disabled.
#7 52 min ago
homeless in seattle was going to florida for health resaons I have medicad and social security now you know where im going !
