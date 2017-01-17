Funding nonexistent people
At the end of October 2015, it was revealed that our state government paid half a million dollars in pension payments to people who were already dead. Well, then, what do you think of budgeting many times that amount for people who don't even exist? Take a bow, Hawaii Department of Agriculture! As recently reported by the Star-Advertiser, that department put in a budget request this year for 360 positions, but 122 of those positions are vacant.
