Court Rules Feds Cannot Prevent Local Governments From Banning GMO's; ...
The US Court of Appeals ruled back in mid December that federal laws cannot be used to prohibit states and counties from creating laws regulating, labeling, and even banning genetically modified crops. This monumental decision by the Ninth Circuit US Court of Appeals was a ruling regarding whether federal and Hawaii state laws supersede the authority of individual counties to regulate the use of genetically modified crops and pesticide use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Tue
|Tex
|2
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC