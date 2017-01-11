County works to keep little fire ants...

County works to keep little fire ants out of mulch

Monday Jan 9 Read more: West Hawaii Today

The County of Hawaii offers free mulch to residents at transfer stations on both the east and west side of the island, contracting with Hawaiian Earth Products to turn green waste like grass clippings and tree cuttings into the protective covering many seek for their gardens. The pests are brought to the facility accidentally, by people dropping off green waste they did not know had any ants in it.

