Biosecurity plan finalized
The state of Hawaii released Tuesday its first ever interagency biosecurity plan, an ambitious and multi-faceted initiative intended to safeguard against invasive species posing threats to human health, endangered species and major state industries. The plan, pondered and discussed for years before the project team began hammering out details last March, includes nearly 150 prioritized action items to be implemented over a 10-year period beginning in July 2017.
