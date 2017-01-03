Astronomers make their case for TMT
Native Hawaiian astronomer Paul Coleman says the Thirty Meter Telescope would not just help unlock the mysteries of the universe, but also provide him a link to his ancestors. Coleman, along with fellow astronomer Heather Kaluna, were the last of TIO International Observatory's witnesses called in its ongoing contested case hearing this past week.
