Annual contest promotes Hawaiian language

Standing in front of a crowd of hundreds and greeting them with a loud "Aloha!" Koa Manwarring launched into his mo'oku'auhau, his genealogical chant, reciting his ancestors back to his great-great grandparents. Learning Hawaiian can be hard for the 5-year-old, he said, but he practices every day at home and his school, Ke Kula 'O 'Ehunuikaimalino in Kealakekua.

