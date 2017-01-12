Airbnb report finds little effect on housing supply

Hawaii's tight housing market is the result of a "costly, time-consuming, and politically and economically uncertain" development process and not short-term Airbnb rentals, says a study conducted for the online vacation rental company. The study concluded that the company, which allows homeowners to rent out all or a portion of their homes to visitors on a short-term basis, doesn't have as much of an impact as its critics allege.

