A two-pronged approach; TMT manager seeking permits for La Palma as...
While defending the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii, project manager Gary Sanders says he also is pursuing permits needed to build in the Canary Islands. TMT International Observatory announced in October that it had selected the Spanish-owned islands in the Atlantic Ocean as an alternative site to Mauna Kea after lengthy delays due to protests and the loss of its land use permit.
