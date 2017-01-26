A&E Wrap-Up: 1-27-17

The 15th annual Iolani Luahine Hula Festival starts today and continues through Saturday at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay. The festival was established in 2003 with to perpetuate the hula, and it also serves as a way to honor the memory of Iolani Luahine and her contributions to the preservation of hula and Hawaiian culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.