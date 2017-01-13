A&E Wrap-Up: 1-13-17

A&E Wrap-Up: 1-13-17

Yesterday

The concert, "January Breeze" is the first monthly concert of the 2017 lineup of free Friday concerts offered by the 20-piece civic band. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. The repertoire of the band includes march favorites, traditional brass band music, big band tunes and Hawaiian traditional tunes.

