A&E Wrap-Up: 1-13-17
The concert, "January Breeze" is the first monthly concert of the 2017 lineup of free Friday concerts offered by the 20-piece civic band. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. The repertoire of the band includes march favorites, traditional brass band music, big band tunes and Hawaiian traditional tunes.
