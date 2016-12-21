What I Learned Fighting On The Front Lines At Standing Rock

It's been over a week since the US Army Corps of Engineers announced that it would look for an alternate route for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. The victory recognized the concerns of the "water protectors"-the indigenous Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and native and non-native people from all over the world who have assembled for months in solidarity to fight the building of the pipeline on what the tribe considers sacred water and land.

