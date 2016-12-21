The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through botanical garden

A motorcade with President Barack Obama aboard is seen from the media van as it drives from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, after the president golfed at Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course on the base. U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he exits Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Honolulu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.