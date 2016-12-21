The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through botanical garden
A motorcade with President Barack Obama aboard is seen from the media van as it drives from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, after the president golfed at Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course on the base. less A motorcade with President Barack Obama aboard is seen from the media van as it drives from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, after the president golfed at Kaneohe ... more U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he exits Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Honolulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
|As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Bracknell Forest Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC