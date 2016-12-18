State unveils new cancer plan
The Hawaii Comprehensive Cancer Control Coalition unveiled the 2016-2020 Hawaii State Cancer Plan on Wednesday at its summit at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. "Improving screening and treatment is necessary to address the disparities that exist with men and minority populations," said Dr. Virginia Pressler, director of the state Department of Health.
