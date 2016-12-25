Obama visits Marine Corps Base on Christmas Day, Dec. 25
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama made their annual and final Christmas Day visit with military members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama made their annual and final Christmas Day visit with military members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.
