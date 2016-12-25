Obama visits Marine Corps Base on Chr...

Obama visits Marine Corps Base on Christmas Day, Dec. 25

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama made their annual and final Christmas Day visit with military members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama made their annual and final Christmas Day visit with military members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) 14 hr Truth 3
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Tue huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Dec 3 misbehaved 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Fantasy Football Hawaii Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 2
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC