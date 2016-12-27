Lawmaker issues map of Hawaii Kai hom...

Lawmaker issues map of Hawaii Kai homeless

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A state legislator has published a map of suspected homeless people in his district in an effort to raise public awareness of the problem, but some attorneys say the effort could be unconstitutional. In his November newsletter to constituents and on his personal website, Rep. Gene Ward has a map pointing to allegedly chronic homeless people who have taken up residence in and around Hawaii Kai.

