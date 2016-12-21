Laughter Therapy 12-27-16
Hey friends, it's holiday cheer time, so let's get the politics out of the way quick! Chosen as the best political typo of the year is the following, seen in an article in The New York Times: "Yes, we truly are a country of the people, by the people and for profit!" Now gather around the piano for some Christmas caroling, Hawaiian style! "I'll Be Home for Christmas"a I'll be home for scuba, surf and sea for me. Just have snacks, 'n ice cold bey; a wetsuit by the tree! Ay eve you'll find me, with the surfer teams.
