Kahumoku pleads not guilty to sex assault, kidnapping

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: West Hawaii Today

A well-known Hawaiian musician pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he restrained and sexually assaulted a woman in Ka'u more than 1 1/2 years ago. Hilo Circuit Judge Glenn Hara ordered Keoki K. Kahumoku to appear for trial at 9 a.m. on April 11 before Kona Circuit Judge Ronald Ibarra.

