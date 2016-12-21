Judge overturns BLNR's approval of TMT sublease
A Hilo Circuit Court judge on Thursday overturned the state's approval of the Thirty Meter Telescope's sublease for Mauna Kea. The Native Hawaiian Legal Corp., which was representing plaintiff E. Kalani Flores, said Judge Greg Nakamura ruled the state Board of Land and Natural Resources violated their client's constitutional rights for rejecting his request for a contested case hearing before it consented to the agreement in 2014.
