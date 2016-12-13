Jennifer Lawrence is the latest victim of out-of-control The Laughter Police
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Could the human race be given back its sense of humour? It appears to have gone missing at about the same time Twitter was invented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
|As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Bracknell Forest Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC