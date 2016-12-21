January 2017 is Hawaii Island's 8th a...

January 2017 is Hawaii Island's 8th annual Volcano Awareness Month

Tuesday Dec 13

The New Year is just around the corner, so it's time to remind everyone that January is Volcano Awareness Month on the Island of Hawaii. Volcano Awareness Month was established by mayoral proclamation in 2010.

