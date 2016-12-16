HPA to host vog presentation
Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, will present "Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where, and How of Vog in Hawaii" at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Hawaii Preparatory Academy's Gates Performing Arts Center on the Upper Campus. The event is free and open to the public.
