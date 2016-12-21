Hot Shots a " 12/21/16
The nonprofi t Hawaii International Child collected $1,000 in gift cards so that foster teens, who will be spending the holiday season in shelters statewide, will have some Christmas cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midweek.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|1 hr
|ICE
|5
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
|As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC