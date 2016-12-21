Hawaii paid $112M in renewable energy credits in 2014
New figures show Hawaii paid out $112 million in tax credits for renewable energy investment in 2014, the largest state tax credit that year. According to the tax credits report released by the Department of Taxation earlier this year, claims for renewable energy systems totaled $112.1 million for tax year 2014, down slightly from the $118.3 million in 2013, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
