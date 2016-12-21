Hawaii paid $112 million in renewable...

Hawaii paid $112 million in renewable energy credits in 2014

According to new figures, Hawaii paid out $112 million in tax credits for renewable energy investment in 2014, the largest state tax credit that year. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that according to the tax credits report released by the Department of Taxation earlier this year, claims for renewable energy systems totaled $112.1 million for tax year 2014, down slightly from the $118.3 million in 2013.

