Hawaii gets $11.5M in federal grants to curtail homelessness
Hawaii is receiving $11.5 million in federal grants to combat homelessness as the number of homeless people continues to rise, but the state missed out on a grant for permanent housing that could have brought in another $450,000. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today the money Hawaii would receive for shelters and programs was up slightly from last year.
