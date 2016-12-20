Hawaii gets $11.5M in federal grants ...

Hawaii gets $11.5M in federal grants to curtail homelessness

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii is receiving $11.5 million in federal grants to combat homelessness as the number of homeless people continues to rise, but the state missed out on a grant for permanent housing that could have brought in another $450,000. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today the money Hawaii would receive for shelters and programs was up slightly from last year.

