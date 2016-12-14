Hawaii electors want CIA report on possible Russian hacking

Hawaii's four Democratic electors have joined a movement asking for information about possible Russian hacking during the presidential election, calling on President Barack Obama to release a CIA report on the topic. "The information contained in the report is essential to carrying out our constitutional obligation of casting our vote in an election that is free from tampering from outside entities," the electors said, according to a statement released late Tuesday by one of Hawaii's electors, John Bickel.

