Hawaii electors want CIA report on po...

Hawaii electors want CIA report on possible Russian hacking

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Republic

Hawaii's four Democratic electors have joined a movement asking for information about possible Russian hacking during the presidential election, calling on President Barack Obama to release a CIA report on the topic. "The information contained in the report is essential to carrying out our constitutional obligation of casting our vote in an election that is free from tampering from outside entities," the electors said, according to a statement released late Tuesday by one of Hawaii's electors, John Bickel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Dec 3 misbehaved 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov 26 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Fantasy Football Hawaii Nov 26 Tua Tua isa foa 2
News As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Cheap Kitchen For Sale Bracknell Forest Area UK Nov '16 nove002 1
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC