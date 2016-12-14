Hawaii electors want CIA report on possible Russian hacking
Hawaii's four Democratic electors have joined a movement asking for information about possible Russian hacking during the presidential election, calling on President Barack Obama to release a CIA report on the topic. "The information contained in the report is essential to carrying out our constitutional obligation of casting our vote in an election that is free from tampering from outside entities," the electors said, according to a statement released late Tuesday by one of Hawaii's electors, John Bickel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
|As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Bracknell Forest Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC