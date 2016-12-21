Court upholds conviction 'Hawaiian Kingdom' national
The state's Intermediate Court of Appeals Tuesday dismissed a Hawaii man's claim that he is "not subject to the governance" of the state, instead arguing he is a national of the Hawaiian Kingdom. The man, Ronald Dale Cawthon, was appealing a conviction for driving without a valid driver's license and driving without motor vehicle insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
|As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Bracknell Forest Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC