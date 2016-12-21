Clearing the air: HPA hosting volcani...

Clearing the air: HPA hosting volcanic air pollution presentation

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Hawaii Tribune-Herald

In observance of Volcano Awareness Month in January, Hawaii Preparatory Academy welcomes Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, who will present "Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where and How of Vog in Hawaii" at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2017, at the school's Gates Performing Arts Center.

