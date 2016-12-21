Clearing the air: HPA hosting volcanic air pollution presentation
In observance of Volcano Awareness Month in January, Hawaii Preparatory Academy welcomes Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, who will present "Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where and How of Vog in Hawaii" at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2017, at the school's Gates Performing Arts Center.
