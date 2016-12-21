Another Court Blasts Unconstitutional...

Another Court Blasts Unconstitutional, Race-Based Voting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Judicial Watch

The courts just handed unconstitutional, race-based voting-backed by the Obama administration-another defeat as the government agency charged with cracking down on such violations fails miserably to do its job. Private citizens and groups such as Judicial Watch have been forced to take legal action at their own expense to stop these racist voting practices that clearly infringe on an assortment of federal statutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Judicial Watch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Tue Truth 3
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota... Dec 19 Dr Wu 6
the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. Dec 3 misbehaved 1
News Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15) Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 12
Fantasy Football Hawaii Nov '16 Tua Tua isa foa 2
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,569

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC