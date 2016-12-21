Another Court Blasts Unconstitutional, Race-Based Voting
The courts just handed unconstitutional, race-based voting-backed by the Obama administration-another defeat as the government agency charged with cracking down on such violations fails miserably to do its job. Private citizens and groups such as Judicial Watch have been forced to take legal action at their own expense to stop these racist voting practices that clearly infringe on an assortment of federal statutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Judicial Watch.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Tue
|Truth
|3
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov '16
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC