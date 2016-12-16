A&E Wrap-Up: 12-16-16
Watch a painting in progress with artist Vicki Rohner demonstrating her technique as the celebrity guest from 4 p.m. until closing this evening at the Kona Oceanfront Gallery in Kailua-Kona. A resident of Hawaii for more than 35 years, she works in oils, pastels and porcelain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Obama, first lady hike through bota...
|Dec 19
|Dr Wu
|6
|the island of oahu is now for sale 450 million ...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation..
|Dec 3
|misbehaved
|1
|Despite recent downpours, rainfall down signifi... (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|12
|Fantasy Football Hawaii
|Nov 26
|Tua Tua isa foa
|2
|As opioid use surges, experts urge cautious app...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Cheap Kitchen For Sale Bracknell Forest Area UK
|Nov '16
|nove002
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC