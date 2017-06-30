Woman stabs husband and four children...

Woman stabs husband and four children to death in Georgia

Read more: Daily Mail

A Georgia woman has been taken into custody after police found her husband and four young children stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday. Officers arrived at the home on 509 Emory Lane in Loganville to find five victims dead from what appeared to be a small knife, although a medical examiner will make the final determination, according to authorities.

Chicago, IL

