Woman stabs husband and four children to death in Georgia

EXCLUSIVE: Venus Williams gets emergency court order AGAINST family who accuse her of causing death of 78-year-old man in car crash Justin Trudeau's son Hadrian, 3, steals the show as his doting father and mother swing him down stairs from jet as Canadian Prime Minister leads arrivals at G20 in Hamburg A Georgia woman has been taken into custody after police found her husband and four young children stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta early Thursday. Officers arrived at the home on 509 Emory Lane in Loganville to find five victims dead from what appeared to be a small knife, although a medical examiner will make the final determination, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.