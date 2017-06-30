West Georgia geared up for Independence Day
There will be no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day in west Georgia this year, with events in Douglasville, Villa Rica and Carrollton offering fun for all ages. Douglasville and Carrollton are hosting parades and other festivities that are longtime traditions in both cities Tuesday, July 4, while Villa Rica will put on a big show full of entertainment and fun at the V-Plex Monday, July 3. All three west Georgia cities are hosting fireworks displays that are sure to impress adults and kids alike who enjoy the sights and sounds of colorful fireworks exploding in the air.
