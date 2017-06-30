Video shows Walton County Sheriff in bar brawl
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May. Chapman was arrested and initially charged with battery. Our investigation found he never reported the incident to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council within 15 days as required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|4 hr
|honest troll
|3
|Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Queen
|37
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Tue
|Trump s Birtherex...
|15
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Jul 2
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC