Thompson: Democrats need more than moral victories

3 hrs ago

The most accurate prediction I saw on the internet last week ahead of the special election runoff for Georgia's open Sixth Congressional District seat was this: Karen Handel will win, and many Democrats will claim victory. Handel did win, 52 percent to 48, fending off Democrat John Ossoff's quest to turn the district blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

