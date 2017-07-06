The Georgia Turnout Is In, And It Isn't Good For Democrats
Voter turnout results from Georgia's special House election paint a bleak picture for Democrats, who put a record amount of money behind their defeated candidate, Jon Ossoff. Ossoff was bested by GOP candidate Karen Handel in the June 20 run off for Georgia's sixth congressional district, the voter turnout numbers help explain that result.
