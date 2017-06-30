SPLC opposing faster poultry plant line speeds
The Southern Poverty Law Center is siding with a group of 13 representatives urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture not to increase the speed of processing lines in poultry plants. In a June 29 letter, the representatives say that any attempt to increase the speed of lines to 175 birds per minute, or about three birds per second, would "have serious detrimental effects to food, worker, and animal safety."
