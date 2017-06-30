School Board Hears from Citizen on Budget
During a public hearing of the Jasper County Board of Education, one citizen spoke to the board about the proposed budget, and their use of it. Ms. Jane Alexander said, 'the school system is given a blank check to do with what they want.'
