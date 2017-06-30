School Board Hears from Citizen on Bu...

School Board Hears from Citizen on Budget

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Monticello News

During a public hearing of the Jasper County Board of Education, one citizen spoke to the board about the proposed budget, and their use of it. Ms. Jane Alexander said, 'the school system is given a blank check to do with what they want.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monticello News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Georgia lawmakers blast Trump panel on vo... 10 hr truth teller 1
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... Thu honest troll 3
News Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08) Jul 5 Queen 37
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Jul 4 Trump s Birtherex... 15
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Jul 2 Independent 259
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' Jul 1 Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC