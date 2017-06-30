Reward doubled to $10K after dog buried alive in Georgia
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction following the death of a dog who had been buried alive up to her nose. According to a statement released Monday, PETA has doubled the reward to $10,000 after Lulu, a Chow Chow mix dog, was rescued in Tucker on June 6. Lulu was found buried alive in tightly packed ground on an all-terrain vehicle trail, the statement said.
