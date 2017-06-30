Reward doubled to $10K after dog buri...

Reward doubled to $10K after dog buried alive in Georgia

Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction following the death of a dog who had been buried alive up to her nose. According to a statement released Monday, PETA has doubled the reward to $10,000 after Lulu, a Chow Chow mix dog, was rescued in Tucker on June 6. Lulu was found buried alive in tightly packed ground on an all-terrain vehicle trail, the statement said.

