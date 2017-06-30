Preston Hollow Capital Announces $53 ...

Preston Hollow Capital Announces $53 Million Atlanta Area Bond Transaction

16 hrs ago

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to fund infrastructure improvements of a planned $1.8 billion mixed-use development situated on 165 acres formerly occupied primarily by the Doraville General Motors Assembly Plant. Atlanta-based developer The Integral Group is leading the project, renamed Assembly .

