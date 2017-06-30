Painted rock initiative spreading peace in South Georgia
"My little one, who is 6, he asks almost every day, 'can we go find a rock?'" De Sears explained. Sears' son placed a rock marked with an American flag at the GSW Public Safety Building, remembering the sacrifices of Officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith, killed in the line of duty in December.
