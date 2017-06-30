Northeast Georgia mountains provide p...

Northeast Georgia mountains provide prime views of eclipse

Read more: Albany Times Union

When the sun, the moon and Earth all align during the solar eclipse later this summer, some of Georgia's best viewing spots will be in the northeast Georgia mountains. That's what experts are saying about what's being called the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21, based on the expected path.

