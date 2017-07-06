InsuranceHub Merges with CoverYou Ins...

InsuranceHub Merges with CoverYou Insurance of Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

As a result of the merger, CoverYou's five employees have moved to InsuranceHub's new office in Lawrenceville, where it plans to add at least 50 new employees over the next three years. The combined CoverYou and InsuranceHub team will be able to provide a broader selection of carriers and services to their clients, according to a statement from the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... 4 hr honest troll 3
News Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08) Wed Queen 37
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Tue Trump s Birtherex... 15
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Jul 2 Independent 259
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' Jul 1 Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Jun 27 Morro 27
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC