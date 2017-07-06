InsuranceHub Merges with CoverYou Insurance of Georgia
As a result of the merger, CoverYou's five employees have moved to InsuranceHub's new office in Lawrenceville, where it plans to add at least 50 new employees over the next three years. The combined CoverYou and InsuranceHub team will be able to provide a broader selection of carriers and services to their clients, according to a statement from the company.
