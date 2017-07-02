Inmates graduating high school in prison granted parole

From left are Rick Jacobs, field services director for the Parole Board; Parole Board Chairman-elect James Mills; Tammy Kline; Lori Benoit, charter schools program manager at Arrendale; Kelli Armstrong; Parole Board Vice Chairman-elect Braxton Cotton; and Jay Sanders, assistant commissioner of the Department of Corrections. Courtesy Department of Corrections Two Georgia prison inmates in Alto were granted parole recently after they graduated from the Department of Corrections' Charter School Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.