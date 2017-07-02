Inmates graduating high school in pri...

Inmates graduating high school in prison granted parole

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

From left are Rick Jacobs, field services director for the Parole Board; Parole Board Chairman-elect James Mills; Tammy Kline; Lori Benoit, charter schools program manager at Arrendale; Kelli Armstrong; Parole Board Vice Chairman-elect Braxton Cotton; and Jay Sanders, assistant commissioner of the Department of Corrections. Courtesy Department of Corrections Two Georgia prison inmates in Alto were granted parole recently after they graduated from the Department of Corrections' Charter School Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) 14 hr Independent 259
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' Sat Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Jun 27 Morro 27
News Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ... Jun 26 CodeTalker 12
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Jun 24 Trump forever 3
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC