Inmates graduating high school in prison granted parole
From left are Rick Jacobs, field services director for the Parole Board; Parole Board Chairman-elect James Mills; Tammy Kline; Lori Benoit, charter schools program manager at Arrendale; Kelli Armstrong; Parole Board Vice Chairman-elect Braxton Cotton; and Jay Sanders, assistant commissioner of the Department of Corrections. Courtesy Department of Corrections Two Georgia prison inmates in Alto were granted parole recently after they graduated from the Department of Corrections' Charter School Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|14 hr
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Sat
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
|Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ...
|Jun 26
|CodeTalker
|12
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|Jun 24
|Trump forever
|3
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC